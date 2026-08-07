"Accused of Linking Arms and Being Late," Jang Won-young Opens Up Amid Unfair Criticism: "In the End, the Truth Comes Out"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] IVE's Jang Won-young shared a smart way to respond when she is wrongly blamed for something.

On the 7th, Harper's Bazaar's official YouTube channel uploaded a video titled, "Open the Nyoungdung's Advice Corner ♥ I Told Won-young My Worries... and This Was Her Answer."

Jang Won-young offered clear solutions and comfort to fans known as "Nyoungdung." In response to one fan who said, "I eat meals with my family and don't even snack separately, but I still feel upset because it seems like I'm the only one gaining weight," Jang Won-young said, "I think there's a 99.9% chance that our cute Nyoungdung is so focused on their appearance right now that they only seem that way to themselves."

She added warmly, "To my eyes, Nyoungdung is so pretty and cute. I hope you can love yourself more, tell yourself, 'I'm pretty just the way I am,' and be kinder and more loving to the person you see in the mirror. If that still doesn't work, come back and ask again."

Another fan asked, "In life, don't unfair things happen that you can't explain away in words? How do you deal with those moments so you don't fall apart?"

In response, Jang Won-young said, "This is really so true, and I think it's something everyone can relate to. But I always want Nyoungdung to remember first that I am always on your side when something unfair happens." She added, "In the end, the truth always comes out. It's just a matter of time, and luck will eventually be on Nyoungdung's side."

Meanwhile, Jang Won-young has recently been caught up in controversy over several unfair accusations. In January, she attended a launch event for a clothing brand and was falsely accused of being late. That claim was untrue. She had arrived early and was waiting, but the incident arose because the photo call was not run smoothly.

Last month, she was criticized for being rude after she was seen crossing her arms for about five seconds while listening to an explanation from a staff member at an IVE pop-up store held at an amusement park. However, most netizens said the criticism toward Jang Won-young was unusually harsh and reacted in disbelief, saying, "The unfair criticism is way too much."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.