Seo Jang-hoon’s Seocho-dong Building, Bought for 2.817 Billion Won, Listed for 45 Billion Won... Potential Capital Gain of Over 42 Billion Won

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] A building in Seocho-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, owned by former basketball player and broadcaster Seo Jang-hoon, has reportedly been listed for sale at 45 billion won.

According to the commercial real estate platform Disco and industry sources on the 7th, Dabo Building, which Seo owns, was recently put on the market with an asking price of 45 billion won.

Completed in 1986, the building is a neighborhood commercial facility with two basement levels and five floors above ground. It has a land area of 376.9 square meters and a total floor area of 1,474.78 square meters. It is located near Exit 2 of Yangjae Station, where Seoul Subway Line 3 and the Sinbundang Line meet, and is considered highly accessible.

Seo won the building at auction in 2000, shortly after the foreign exchange crisis, for about 2.817 billion won. If it sells at the current asking price, the simple calculation would put the capital gain at about 42.183 billion won. However, that figure excludes acquisition tax, remodeling costs, property taxes, capital gains tax, and other expenses.

The building was also valued at around 45 billion won in 2022. At the time, a nearby building was listed for about 46.7 billion won, leading to similar estimates for Dabo Building, which stands right by the Yangjae Station exit.

After buying the building, Seo chose to remodel it rather than rebuild it. The property now houses a range of commercial tenants, including restaurants, a hospital, and a dental clinic.

Meanwhile, Seo is also known to own buildings in Heukseok-dong, Dongjak District, Seoul, and Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu, in addition to the Dabo Building in Seocho-dong.

He is also widely known as a considerate landlord who does not force tenants out first. In the EBS program "Seo Jang-hoon's Millionaire Neighbor," which aired on the 5th, he said after hearing the story of a self-employed tenant who had been told to vacate by a landlord, "I have never once asked a tenant to leave first."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.