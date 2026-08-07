Lee Ji-hye, Married to a Tax Accountant, Travels to Jeju with Her Lookalike Older Sister Who Lives in the United States... "She Calls Her Mom"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Ji-hye shared an update from her trip to Jeju.

On the 7th, Lee Ji-hye posted several photos on her social media account.

The photos showed Lee Ji-hye's family on a flight to Jeju. In particular, she drew attention by filming her older sister playing with her daughter and expressing her affection, saying, "My mom in the United States. She calls my sister mom.."

Last month, Lee Ji-hye also expressed her affection for her older sister, who lives in the United States, saying, "Sisters are the best," while noting how close they are.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017, and the couple has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.