'Killer's Shopping Mall 2' villain Jung Yoon-ha shows off muscular physique after beating cancer... visceral fat level 3, body fat 18.3% 'perfect'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Jung Yoon-ha showed off her toned figure and shared a healthier update after overcoming cancer.

On the 7th, Jung Yoon-ha posted several photos and videos on her social media account with the caption, "How to be a killer. ? Kusanagi Jin Ver."

In the released photos and videos, Jung Yoon-ha is seen working out and breaking a sweat. Wearing a bra top and leggings, she drew admiration with her defined abs, solid muscles, and slim, lean figure.

Her fit physique, built through steady exercise, especially caught the eye. In addition to her clearly defined arm muscles and firm lower body line, her well-balanced body, shaped by training, drew attention.

Jung Yoon-ha also revealed her InBody test results. According to the report, muscle mass in her torso and both arms fell within the standard range, while muscle mass in both legs was above average. Body fat was below the standard range across all areas, and her visceral fat level was 3 with a body fat percentage of 18.3%, confirming a healthy condition achieved through consistent exercise and self-care.

Meanwhile, Jung Yoon-ha made her debut as a commercial model in 2007 and rose to wider recognition with the 2018 film "Keys to the Heart." She later built her filmography step by step through projects including the films "Baek Doo-san" and "Exhuma," as well as the dramas "Mine" and "Big Bet."

In 2024, she revealed that she had been battling cancer, drawing support from many fans. After recovering her health through continued treatment and self-care, Jung Yoon-ha is now delivering a powerful presence as Kusanagi, the head of Babylon's East Asia branch, in the currently streaming Disney+ original series "A Shop for Killers Season 2."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.