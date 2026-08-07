Joy Shows Off a Slim, Toned Bikini Look, With Her Collarbone on Display

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Red Velvet's Joy showed off her toned, lean figure and completed a dazzling summer look.

On the 7th, Red Velvet's official social media account released a short video promoting the group's new song, "Surfin' Boy."

In the video, Joy enjoys a relaxed mood against a coastal backdrop while wearing a sky-blue silk swimsuit. Her fresh look, paired with the sea, and her natural smile drew attention.

In particular, her firm abs with no visible excess fat, slim waistline, and long, delicate arms and legs drew admiration. Her slender yet healthy figure, combined with her distinctive presence, further amplified her charm.

Previously, Joy appeared on MBC's "I Live Alone" and revealed that she was following a "blood sugar diet."

At the time, Joy shared that she was paying attention to blood sugar management by, for example, eating vegetables before meals.

Meanwhile, Joy has been publicly dating singer Crush since 2021. Red Velvet, the group she belongs to, also released its summer mini album, "Velvet Summer," on the 3rd. The album includes five tracks, including the title song, "Surfin' Boy."

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.