"Gambling Abroad" Hwang Gi-soon Says, "I Lived in Hiding in the Philippines Under an Alias" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," Hwang Gi-soon breaks into tears as he recalls Kim Jeong-ryeol and his fellow entertainers, who supported him at the lowest point of his life during his time as an undocumented resident in The Philippines.

In episode 37 of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which airs on Saturday the 8th, Hwang reveals that after an overseas gambling scandal, he stayed illegally in The Philippines for about two years. He grew a beard, used an alias, and lived in hiding for a year without even going outside. He then recalls that when his will to live was fading, he gathered the courage to contact Kim Jeong-ryeol. Kim answered and immediately said, "Gi-soon, why are you calling only now?" The warm words moved Hwang to tears.

Kim Jeong-ryeol even rushed to The Philippines within two days, despite his passport having expired, after obtaining an emergency temporary passport. He also brought food and living expenses collected from fellow entertainers, including Joo Byung-jin, which deeply moved Hwang. Hwang says he was able to find hope and return to Korea after seeing the message Joo wrote on an envelope: "Gi-soon, just don't die. Come back alive."

After finally returning to Korea, Hwang says he went to see his mother with Kim Jeong-ryeol. He recalls that his mother performed a deep bow to thank him for coming back alive. Hwang then burst into tears as he remembered his late mother, and Kim Joo-ha also became emotional, adding to the somber atmosphere on set.

Kim Jeong-ryeol also candidly shares his real estate investment strategy, befitting his reputation as a well-known wealthy man with two buildings to his name. He says, "Back then, I always thought that if I made money, I should buy land and houses." He later explains that he gradually bought farmland and miscellaneous plots across the country with the money he earned, but after realizing they did not generate immediate rent, he sold the land and bought his first building. By repeatedly buying and selling buildings, he says he eventually became a "Gangnam building owner," drawing admiration from everyone present.

Most notably, Kim addresses the rumor that he once made 100 million won a day during his peak and invested it in real estate. He clarifies, "I didn't make 100 million won every day. I made 100 million won." At the time, he recorded paid fortune-telling content for the popular "Jeongnyeol Dosa" character, spending all day recording zodiac and monthly fortunes. He says he received 100 million won for that work and invested that money in real estate as well, surprising everyone in the studio.

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-format talk show that promises "day and night, cool reason and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.