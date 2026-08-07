Chef Choi Hyun-seok's daughter offers heartfelt comfort to those contemplating breaking off their engagement, saying, "Breaking up is painful... a better relationship will come."

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Chef Choi Hyun-seok's daughter, Choi Yeon-su, shared her own breakup experiences to offer heartfelt comfort to a fan struggling with a broken engagement.

On the 6th, Choi Yeon-su held a "Ask Me Anything" session with fans on her personal account, answering various questions. On that day, a netizen asked, "Have you ever experienced a heartbreaking breakup?" and confided, "I am going through a very difficult time after breaking off my engagement with my boyfriend.

" In response, Choi Yeon-su honestly confessed her own breakup experience, saying, "Of course I have. After breaking up, I couldn't even eat and was in a complete mess.

" She continued to offer comfort, saying, "Broken engagements must be even harder," and added, "You can meet someone better. If you broke off an engagement with someone, it means there was at least one thing that didn't match.

" She also added a message of encouragement, saying, "On days when you want to cry, spend time meeting friends often, and let's live diligently for ourselves until the day we meet a better person. " Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-su She first gained recognition through the 2017 Supermodel Contest and later garnered public attention by appearing on Mnet's 'Produce 48'.

Since then, she has also been active as an actress, appearing in dramas such as 'Don't Lie Rahee'.

Choi Yeon-soo married Kim Tae-hyun, the vocalist of the band Dickpunks, last October and gave birth to her first son this past May.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.