The U.S. Spin-Off of 'Squid Game' Ultimately Falls Through as Netflix Decides to Halt Production

Squid Game

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] After Cate Blanchett made a surprise appearance as an American recruiter in the final season of Netflix's series Squid Game, speculation grew that David Fincher's U.S. spin-off might finally move forward. However, the project has reportedly been shelved.

The Playlist reported on the 6th local time, citing multiple sources, that Netflix has decided not to continue developing Heckler, a long-planned English-language Squid Game spin-off project from director David Fincher.

According to the report, the project was originally conceived as a U.S. version of Squid Game, with filming under consideration in the United Kingdom. The script was to be written by Dennis Kelly, the creator and writer of the British drama Utopia, who was expected to collaborate with Fincher.

Fincher and Kelly had crossed paths indirectly before. Fincher had once planned to direct a remake of Utopia for HBO, but the project collapsed over budget issues. He later teamed up with Kelly again through the Netflix project.

Sources said Netflix had actively pushed for an English-language version of the hit Korean series for some time, but as development dragged on for years, management changes and shifts in content strategy lowered the project's priority. Fincher's focus on the film The Adventures of Cliff Booth also appears to have drained momentum from the spin-off.

Netflix is now reportedly shifting its strategy away from a single English-language spin-off and toward localized versions by country. Projects set in countries such as France and Norway have been mentioned, but these were only internal possibilities, and no actual production has been confirmed.

Claims that Cate Blanchett was set to appear in the spin-off have also been reported as false. Sources explained that the project was not developed with Blanchett or the American recruiter character she played in mind.

Earlier in 2024, reports said Fincher was developing an English-language Squid Game series with Netflix, and some even predicted filming would begin in 2026. However, Netflix has never officially announced whether the project would be produced, nor has it revealed a title or schedule.

Meanwhile, Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, came to an end with its third season in 2025, while Netflix continues to expand the franchise through the reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge and other projects.

Fincher is currently in post-production on The Adventures of Cliff Booth, starring Brad Pitt.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.