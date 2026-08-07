Lee Jong-hyuk Shares the Struggles of Outdoor Filming in 39-Degree Heat: "The Staff Are Resting in the Shade..."

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Jong-hyuk opened up about the difficulties of filming outdoors in record-breaking heat.

On the 7th, Lee Jong-hyuk posted a photo on his social networking service account along with the message, "Even the people working are resting in the shade... We have to film everything before we can leave. A drama about an artifact excavation project..."

The photo showed a drama set under scorching weather, with the daytime high reaching 39 degrees Celsius. Under the blazing sun, staff members were busy moving heavy filming equipment, while the cast and crew struggled against the heat.

In particular, while the staff took a brief break in the shade to cool off, the actors had to stay on set until filming was finished. Lee Jong-hyuk's short remark, "We have to film everything before we can leave," captured the reality of working through record-breaking heat.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong-hyuk recently met audiences through the film Wind Up: The Movie. The sports coming-of-age drama tells the story of the bright and innocent friendship between two boys: a high school baseball pitcher who cannot throw strikes and a transfer student who volunteers to be his manager.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.