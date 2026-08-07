Byul Reveals Why She Decided to Marry Haha: "After Meeting My Father, Who Became Comatose After a Medical Accident, He Said It Was an Honor to Become Part of Our Family"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Byul opened up about the story of her family, who cared for her father for 10 years after a medical accident left him in a coma, and about the moment she received deep comfort from her husband, Haha.

On the 6th, the Compassion YouTube channel released a video titled, "The True Story Behind Haha and Byul, a Couple Everyone Knows, but No One Really Knew."

That day, Byul recalled her debut and said, "My debut song did so well. In the second week after my first broadcast, it became a No. 1 contender, and I won first place. In the year I debuted, I also received the Best New Female Artist award."

She went on to say, "Even though I was a rookie, my company arranged a solo concert for me. While preparing for my first concert, my father underwent an endoscopy and suffered injuries to his esophagus and larynx, which led to an acute bacterial infection."

Byul recalled, "He was hospitalized for surgery to remove the infected tissue, but while he was lying there, he suddenly developed a slight fever. He was taken into the CT room for a scan, and then went into cardiac arrest from a drug shock. Because he did not receive prompt treatment, his brain was deprived of oxygen for several minutes, which caused brain damage and led to his admission to the intensive care unit."

After the medical accident, her father remained bedridden in a coma for 10 years, and the entire family devoted themselves to his care. Byul said with tears in her eyes, "When I think about my older brother, who spent his 20s caring for our father without even being able to pursue his own dreams, I feel even more sorry for him than for myself." She added, "When I looked at my father lying there, with my mother and brother beside him, I felt I had no right to say that I was struggling."

She also shared an episode from later on, when she accepted Haha's persistent courtship and introduced him to her family. Byul recalled, "On the way back after visiting my father, he did not say a single word. From a man's perspective, if you put it bluntly, it could be a burden, so I asked him, 'Now that you've seen him in person, my father is in very serious condition, isn't he? You must have a lot on your mind.'"

She said, "Suddenly, my husband teared up and said, 'It's such an honor. It's such an honor to be able to enter this family.'" She continued, "From his point of view, our family was so close and loving that it was the kind of home he had always dreamed of. Seeing how we loved and cared for one another, he said, 'If I am with this family from now on, I don't think there will be anything to fear, and I can overcome anything.'"

Byul expressed her affection, saying, "I can't even describe how comforting that was. More than hearing, 'You worked hard' or 'You did well,' I think he was the first person who truly recognized the 10 years of my life." She added, "Marrying that person was also a moment when I felt honored in return."

However, Byul also said she went through the pain of losing her father just one month before her wedding. She said, "Because my husband and I had already registered our marriage, I had the right to serve as chief mourner. We held the three-day funeral together."

She added, "I cried more than anyone else in our family, so much that anyone watching would have thought he was truly my son. Going through such a major event together made him part of the family right away."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.