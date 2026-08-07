"Shin Namseong Yeondae" leader Bae In-gyu was not an unclaimed death case: "The schedule was delayed by an autopsy, and the funeral is being held as a family service"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-ju] As Bae In-gyu, the head of Shin Namseong Yeondae, died suddenly, the chief mourner spoke out amid a flood of speculation.

A man identified as A, who is serving as the chief mourner for Bae In-gyu's funeral, said on the 7th, "There have been many rumors and false claims about the funeral of the late Bae In-gyu, so I would like to share the facts." He added, "In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral is being held quietly as a family service attended only by relatives and close acquaintances. It was a decision to send him off peacefully on his final journey with only those closest to him present."

A also said, "Claims being made by some media outlets and YouTube channels that the funeral could not be held because he was an unclaimed body, or that the funeral has not been arranged, are all untrue." He added, "The schedule was delayed somewhat because the autopsy process inevitably pushed things back, and the funeral is now proceeding normally."

He continued, "Please, on his final journey, let us pray for his soul with warm hearts rather than speculation and controversy." He added, "In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, we respectfully decline condolences and monetary offerings."

Meanwhile, Bae In-gyu, the operator of the YouTube channel Shin Namseong Yeondae, which has 710,000 subscribers, was found dead on the 5th in an apartment on Yeongjong Island, Jung-gu, Incheon. He was 36.

It was reported that the deceased had been receiving treatment for depression and panic disorder after going through a divorce lawsuit with his ex-wife during his lifetime. In May, he was also arrested on suspicion of using methamphetamine at a motel in Jung-gu, Incheon.

After news of Bae In-gyu's death became known, some speculated that the reason his funeral hall was not set up immediately was because he had died with no relatives or acquaintances. A close acquaintance then stepped forward to dismiss the rumor.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.