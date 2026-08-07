Key Shows What He Has Been Up to After His Hiatus, Filming a Solo Vlog at His 3.8 Billion Won Han River-View Home

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] SHINee's Key drew attention by revealing his relaxed daily life along with his impressive cooking skills.

On the 7th, Key posted a short video on his social networking service along with the caption, "Kim's Pasta (not authentic)."

In the video, Key is seen spending a leisurely time cooking at home in comfortable clothes. He personally prepared fresh ingredients such as Italian parsley, garlic, and clams before skillfully finishing a vongole pasta.

From ingredient prep to cooking and plating, he handled everything himself, clearly showing the cooking skills he has steadily honed over time. In particular, the neatly finished pasta caught the eye with a presentation worthy of a restaurant.

After tasting the dish he made himself, Key smiled with a satisfied expression. His modest yet stylish everyday life, different from his glamorous onstage image, won a warm response from fans.

Meanwhile, through MBC's "I Live Alone," Key previously showed his passion for cooking by retaking and passing the practical exam for the Craftsman Cook, Western Food certification. At the time, viewers offered strong support for his effort and determination.

His home, which was revealed on the show, also drew attention for its clean and tasteful interior. It also made headlines after being reported as a jeonse lease with a deposit of 3.8 billion won.

However, in December last year, Key became embroiled in the so-called "Injection Auntie" controversy. In a handwritten statement, he apologized, saying, "I reflect on not paying closer attention to those around me." He then temporarily stepped back from activities, leaving some programs including MBC's "I Live Alone." Later, in May, Key returned to the stage with SHINee as a full group and successfully completed both his solo concert at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul, and a performance at Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan, reconnecting with fans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.