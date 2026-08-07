Swings Regrets Vasectomy Reversal, But Says, "I Had Only Seven Sperm Left, and There Was No Hope"

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Swings Regrets Vasectomy Reversal, But Says, "I Had Only Seven Sperm Left, and There Was No Hope"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Rapper Swings said he was shocked by the results of a sperm test after undergoing a vasectomy reversal.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel SPNS TV released a video titled "A Man Who Returned After Escaping 12 Billion Won in Debt and a Vasectomy."

Swings had previously revealed that he underwent a vasectomy and later had it reversed, drawing public attention. He said, "I still remember the day I had the vasectomy. I searched online and went to Gwanghwamun to get it done. If I had a child at an unwanted time, wouldn't I suddenly become the head of a household? I thought I should make sure I would never have a child by accident."

Swings Regrets Vasectomy Reversal, But Says, "I Had Only Seven Sperm Left, and There Was No Hope"

Although he was confident in his decision, Swings said that about seven years later, he began to want children. He recalled, "They told me that if I didn't reverse it within 10 years, I wouldn't be able to have children. I went to the hospital, had the reversal surgery, and took a sperm test a few months later. Normally, it should have been full of sperm, but there were only seven. They said there should be 200 million to 300 million in total, so I lost hope. When I asked the doctor if I would never be able to have children, he told me to wait and see."

Fortunately, Swings was relieved after a follow-up test a year later. He said, "The sperm were full again. I was able to have children again."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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