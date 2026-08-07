Swings Regrets Vasectomy Reversal, But Says, "I Had Only Seven Sperm Left, and There Was No Hope"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Rapper Swings said he was shocked by the results of a sperm test after undergoing a vasectomy reversal.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel SPNS TV released a video titled "A Man Who Returned After Escaping 12 Billion Won in Debt and a Vasectomy."

Swings had previously revealed that he underwent a vasectomy and later had it reversed, drawing public attention. He said, "I still remember the day I had the vasectomy. I searched online and went to Gwanghwamun to get it done. If I had a child at an unwanted time, wouldn't I suddenly become the head of a household? I thought I should make sure I would never have a child by accident."

Although he was confident in his decision, Swings said that about seven years later, he began to want children. He recalled, "They told me that if I didn't reverse it within 10 years, I wouldn't be able to have children. I went to the hospital, had the reversal surgery, and took a sperm test a few months later. Normally, it should have been full of sperm, but there were only seven. They said there should be 200 million to 300 million in total, so I lost hope. When I asked the doctor if I would never be able to have children, he told me to wait and see."

Fortunately, Swings was relieved after a follow-up test a year later. He said, "The sperm were full again. I was able to have children again."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.