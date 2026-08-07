"Are You Mocking My Husband's Paralysis?" Park Wi Snaps at Song Ji-eun in Their Playful Married Life on 'Wiracle'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Park Wi and Song Ji-eun showed a bickering, affectionate glimpse of married life on 'Wiracle.'

On the 6th, the YouTube channel 'Wiracle' uploaded a short-form video titled "Are the couple becoming more and more alike?"

Park Wi and Song Ji-eun met with friends and made Vietnamese spring rolls together. Park Wi also tried hard to prepare the rolls with his paralyzed fingers, but the rice paper would not unfold easily. Seeing this, Song Ji-eun teased him, saying, "Aren't you just nervous because the camera is filming?" Park Wi shot back, "Honey, are you mocking me? Are you mocking my husband's paralysis?" Song Ji-eun then soothed him, saying, "You usually do well."

The next day, Park Wi gave Song Ji-eun a bouquet he had arranged himself. He asked, "How is it?" but then suspected, "Why did you make it even stranger?" Song Ji-eun protested, saying, "I just brought it exactly as it was originally arranged."

Park Wi proudly said, "I made it," and Song Ji-eun teased him again, saying, "Good job. But did you deliberately make it into a heart shape? It looks like a fan." She poked fun at the awkward bouquet wrapping. Park Wi then complained, "Why are you mocking me?" drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Park Wi and Song Ji-eun married in 2024. Park Wi, who was diagnosed with lower-body paralysis after a fall, recently said he plans to try in vitro fertilization with Song Ji-eun in hopes of having a child.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.