Rising Star Kim Seo-an Exudes Effortless Innocence and a Radiant Presence

Photo provided by Oh!Boy

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Kim Seo-an captured her unadorned charm and her own unique sensibility.

Fashion and lifestyle magazine Oh!Boy selected Kim Seo-an as the first subject of its new editorial project, "New Girl, New Boy."

"New Girl, New Boy" is a project that highlights the natural charm and individuality of actors and musicians. With her clear aura, delicate emotional expression, and a distinctive look that blends innocence with provocation, Kim Seo-an brought Oh!Boy's sensibility to life in her own style and marked the project's first chapter.

In the released pictorial, Kim Seo-an focused on natural moments rather than elaborate styling, revealing a range of different sides. In casual T-shirts and denim, she showed a boyish freshness. In shots paired with a simple dress and a straw hat, she created a pure and luminous mood. She then moved between playfulness and chic in oversized hoodies and knitwear, naturally pulling off contrasting vibes and showing her wide-ranging expressiveness. Even in understated, unforced moments, she conveyed a calm presence and delicate emotional depth, further highlighting Kim Seo-an's appeal.

Kim Seo-an made her debut in the 2019 web drama "Miss Independent Ji Eun Season 2" and has steadily built her filmography through a variety of works, including MBC's "Lover," "Chief Detective 1958," and SBS's "Sold Out Again Today." In this pictorial, she revealed a deeper charm through her signature atmosphere and refined expressiveness, raising expectations for her future activities.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.