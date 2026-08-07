"Kang So-ra Is Nothing Special"... Hurt by Comments Comparing Her Looks to Fans, She Eventually Refused to Take Photos

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kang So-ra spoke candidly about everything from the so-called "celebrity disease" she experienced early in her career to her desire to play villain roles.

On the 7th, a video titled "Kang So-ra's Summer Survival" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Sora's Solo Play SORPLAY of SORA."

In the video, Kang So-ra responded to the remark that her years as an unknown actress were not long by saying, "I was very grateful," and honestly admitted, "So the celebrity disease came quickly and went away quickly too."

She recalled, "There was a time when I wore a hat and a mask even in the middle of summer, and I would not easily take photos unless I had full makeup on."

She added that she later became more self-aware. "I think I judged myself objectively. I could not hide forever, and if I wanted to enjoy the freedom of private life, I had to let go of the awareness that I was a celebrity when I was off duty," she said, explaining that the celebrity disease naturally faded after that.

She also shared a bittersweet and funny episode about taking photos with fans. Kang So-ra said, "In the past, after taking photos together, some people would edit only their own faces and upload them," adding, "When comments like 'Her face is smaller than Kang So-ra's' or 'Kang So-ra is nothing special' appeared, it hurt my feelings, so there were times I did not want to take photos." She then laughed and said, "My mind has changed now. If you're going to upload the photo, I ask them to make me look pretty too."

She also revealed her ambition for acting. Kang So-ra said, "I want to act. Please let me do it. I have never played a villain, so I really want to try one." She then joked, "I hope I become so bad that I cannot even go to traditional markets," adding, "Elderly people really get emotionally invested," which drew laughter.

She said she has always had a quick temper and talked about changes on set as well. Kang So-ra explained, "If an issue suddenly comes up on set, like a weather problem, I say, 'Then what indoor scene can we shoot? Should we try filming this at this time?'" She continued, "When you're a rookie, you cannot really say things like that. Now that I am old enough for the staff to call me older sister, it is much easier to voice my opinion."

When asked what was the most interesting thing she learned while acting, Kang So-ra recalled, "Swimming was fun, and when I did a medical drama, I stitched a lot."

During the SBS drama "Doctor Stranger," where she played a doctor, Kang So-ra said, "I bought chicken, practiced sewing it with thread, and even practiced tying the final knot." She added, "At the beginning, the director did not film any insert shots of the suturing scene, so I had forgotten everything by the later part. But when it came time for the ending, he asked, 'Sora, can you do it?' and I was flustered." She then drew attention by adding the subtitle, "Just let me do it."

She also explained what led her to dream of becoming an actress. "I decided to become an actress when I was 20," she said. "I originally wanted to direct, but before doing that, I wanted to experience acting first, so I started as an actress."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.