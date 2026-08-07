Lee Si-young, who gave birth after divorce, spends a month in Canada with her son while leaving her 8-month-old daughter behind... "Let’s come together next year"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Si-young shared an update on her month-long stay in Canada with her son, Ian. Notably, her younger daughter, Luna, did not accompany them on the trip.

On the 6th, Lee Si-young posted several photos on her social media account taken in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada.

The photos showed Lee Si-young enjoying the beautiful natural scenery of Muskoka, including the lake, with her son.

Along with the photos, Lee Si-young wrote, "Muskoka is truly, truly beautiful. Ian and I are so happy here, and next year, let’s definitely come together with Luna too."

Earlier, Lee Si-young had said she was planning to spend a month in Canada. Before departing, she explained, "I’m planning to stay in Canada for a month," adding, "I’m going to Muskoka in Ontario, Canada. It’s a paradise of vacation homes and lakes, and the natural environment is so wonderful. I thought it would be a great place for the kids to play."

In fact, she appears to be spending relaxed time in nature with her son in Muskoka.

However, Luna did not join this month-long stay. Since welcoming her second child last November, Lee Si-young has openly shared her daily life caring for her first son, Ian, and his younger sibling, showing her affection for her family.

As news spread that Lee Si-young is continuing her month in Canada with her son while separated from her daughter, who is about eight months old, fans have continued to show interest.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married in 2017 and had one son, but divorced after eight years of marriage last year. After the divorce, she became pregnant with her second child by implanting an embryo that had been frozen, and gave birth to her daughter on her own last year, becoming a mother of two.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.