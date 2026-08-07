Ko Kyung-pyo's Sudden Gesture Leaves His 16-Year Friend Ryu Hye-young Putting Up a Wall... Jun Hyun-moo Says, "You Never Know What Happens in Life" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Ko Kyung-pyo casually straightening the bangs of his 16-year friend Ryu Hye-young sends the Rainbow Club members into a wave of delusional fantasies about the Reply 1988 couple, 'Bo-ra♥Seon-woo,' drawing laughter.

In MBC's 'I Live Alone,' which airs on the 7th, Ryu Hye-young takes a walk and shares memories with her longtime friend Ko Kyung-pyo, while 'Ddeong-eori-z' members Koo Sung-hwan, Kim Shin-young, and Lee Seon-min enjoy a full-on stamina-boosting course.

A video released ahead of the broadcast shows Ryu Hye-young and Ko Kyung-pyo meeting at a famous cold noodle restaurant. As they eat and talk about old times, Ko Kyung-pyo glances over at Ryu Hye-young eating mul-naengmyeon. When he asks, "Did you finish the mul-naengmyeon?" Ryu Hye-young bursts out laughing and says, "Were you waiting for the mul-naengmyeon? You should have asked for it from the start!" Ko Kyung-pyo then quickly clears the remaining noodles she left behind, saying, "Once you've eaten enough..." and shows off their unusual best-friend chemistry.

Code Kunst is surprised, saying, "He feels like my dad," while Kian84 says, "I always ask for the leftovers at the end too," and Kim Shin-young agrees with Ko Kyung-pyo's mindset, saying, "It's convenient because he can eat everything that's left." In particular, Kian84 admits that he once ate a lunchbox Jun Hyun-moo had left behind. Jun Hyun-moo then explains what happened, saying, "Who ate it like a sneaky cat?" drawing laughter.

The Rainbow Club members are all impressed when Ko Kyung-pyo shows off a refined eating skill by using the egg white from the mul-naengmyeon to scoop up the broth. When he says he enjoys not only eating but also walking, Kim Shin-young praises him, saying, "He really feels like a hybrid eating champion!"

As the conversation continues and Ko Kyung-pyo heads to the walking course Ryu Hye-young prepared, he naturally reaches out and fixes her bangs. The Rainbow Club members then recall the romance between Sung Bo-ra and Sung Seon-woo from 'Reply 1988' and launch into a round of fantasy talk. When Jun Hyun-moo asks how it felt at the time, Ryu Hye-young replies, "I only realized it after seeing it now!" and firmly shuts down any romantic reading of their friendship. But the Rainbow Club members say, "You never know what happens in life," and get swept up in secondhand excitement.

Meanwhile, the full-on stamina-boosting outing of 'Ddeong-eori-z' members Koo Sung-hwan, Kim Shin-young, and Lee Seon-min is also revealed. Koo Sung-hwan, who opened up the rooftop for the younger members, prepares Korean beef he brought in whole from a butcher shop and begins cutting it up himself. Seeing him expertly trim each cut, including shrimp steak and ribeye, Kim Shin-young thanks him, saying, "That made it feel even more special."

Kim Shin-young and Lee Seon-min carefully grill the meat Koo Sung-hwan prepared over charcoal. The golden-brown Korean beef barbecue whets everyone's appetite. After Kim Shin-young feeds the first freshly grilled piece to the hard-working Koo Sung-hwan, she also makes sure to take care of Lee Seon-min before tasting it herself.

The first launch ceremony for 'Ddeong-eori-z' also takes place. Koo Sung-hwan, who starts the toast, says, "Honestly, I wanted to go somewhere with you guys," expressing his wish to travel together. His sincerity moves Kim Shin-young and Lee Seon-min. As Koo Sung-hwan's toast seems to go on forever, Kim Shin-young and Lee Seon-min try to jump in at the right moment and toast anyway, drawing laughter. With the group's first outing marked by charcoal-grilled Korean beef, viewers are left wondering what the next course will be.

The sight of 'Reply 1988' co-stars Ryu Hye-young and Ko Kyung-pyo meeting as 16-year friends can be seen on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' airing tonight at 11:10 p.m. on the 7th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.