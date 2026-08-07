Kim Seon-tae, embroiled in RESCENE controversy, shocks with latest update... bottles and a beard everywhere, "I feel truly lonely"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Seon-tae, who had been caught up in a controversy over secondary harm involving RESCENE member Won-i, drew attention after revealing a lonely update from a room littered with bottles.

On the 7th, a video titled "Kim Seon-tae's latest update" was uploaded to Kim Seon-tae's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Seon-tae sat alone in a room strewn with bottles, creating a bleak atmosphere. His overgrown beard and haggard face suggested he was going through a difficult time.

At one point, a news anchor's voice could be heard from the TV in the room, saying, "We are considering a plan to place him on a nationwide wanted list." Hearing this, Kim Seon-tae muttered, "I feel truly lonely," revealing his complicated emotions.

The scene appears to be a self-deprecating portrayal by Kim Seon-tae, who recently became embroiled in controversy over secondary harm involving RESCENE member Won-i.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon-tae recently served as the sole host of KBS's original web variety show "Don Seon-tae: The Age of Success" and came under fire for allegedly causing secondary harm by asking invited girl group RESCENE member Won-i the controversial question, "Isn't that scary?" He later issued an official apology and decided to step down from the program voluntarily.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.