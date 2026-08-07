Seo Dong-ju Opens Up About Ongoing Infertility Treatment After Miscarriage, Saying, "There Has Been No Progress and I Feel Stuck... It Makes Me Sad"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster and U.S. lawyer Seo Dong-ju candidly shared an update on her infertility treatment following a missed miscarriage.

On the 7th, a video titled "Seo Dong-ju's infertility update" was uploaded to her YouTube channel.

In the video, Seo said, "For the past two months since the dilation and curettage procedure in early April, my body has been recovering, so I haven't been able to undergo egg retrieval."

She added, "Blood tests keep showing low E2 levels, which measure estrogen, a key female hormone, while FSH levels, which measure follicle-stimulating hormone in the blood, are high."

She explained, "FSH needs to be low and E2 needs to rise for ovulation to happen properly and for healthy follicles to form instead of empty follicles, but my test results have continued to be poor."

She said she is now continuing medication treatment. "I am currently taking female hormones," she noted. "The follicles that produced empty follicles are supposed to disappear, but two are still left. Normally, they should shrink, disappear, and then new follicles should form again, but that has not happened, so I am taking medication and watching the progress."

She also shared her honest feelings, saying, "I hope things go well this month, and if not, maybe next month something will work out." She added, "There has still been no progress, and I feel a little down because it has been a time of staying in place without moving forward."

Even so, she said she does not want to lose hope. "I am still trying to stay positive and get through this well," she said. "Recently, I joined a group chat with people in their 40s who are preparing for IVF. Even when they have no follicles, get empty follicles, or are physically exhausted, they encourage one another and stay incredibly positive." She added, "Seeing that made me think I should take better care of myself too, eat well, exercise hard, and manage my health by doing yoga and going for walks."

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju remarried a non-celebrity four years her junior in June last year and later became pregnant through IVF. However, she announced in April that she had suffered a missed miscarriage, drawing sympathy from many. She is now recovering physically while also preparing for another pregnancy with treatment at a Korean medicine clinic and other care.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.