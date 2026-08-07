Harisu Opens Up About Long-Running Assault Rumor: "Did I Beat Up My Ex-Husband Mickey Jung and End Up at the Police Station?"

[Sportschosun, Jung Yu-na] Harisu, Korea's first transgender celebrity, has spoken out about a bizarre assault rumor that has followed her for years.

On the 7th, a video titled "An honest confession, from scandals during my peak years to divorce and my gender-affirming surgery experience! Please stop the baseless rumors" was uploaded to Ahn Sun-young's YouTube channel.

That day, Ahn Sun-young met with Harisu, one of her closest friends. The two share a special bond, and Ahn even received Harisu's bridal bouquet when Harisu got married in the past.

When asked how she had been, Harisu said, "I'm working with a game company and streaming game content on YouTube."

Ahn Sun-young asked Harisu about the circumstances surrounding her gender-affirming surgery. Harisu said, "I had the surgery in September 1995," and added, "At the time, such procedures were rare in Korea, so it was one of the few cases."

She continued, "Before the surgery, I had to sign a waiver acknowledging that I could die," and recalled, "As I walked into the operating room, memories from my childhood flashed before me like a panorama." She also said, "The pain after the surgery was beyond imagination. Even with painkillers, it hurt terribly."

Harisu also addressed rumors that had surrounded her in the past.

She explained, "I appeared on the variety show 'X-Men,' and during the game 'Of course,' there was a rumor that Jewelry's Lee Ji-hyun slapped Harisu after saying, 'Hey, you're a man, aren't you?' But I'm not the kind of person who would hit anyone." She added, "There was also a rumor that during my marriage, I beat up my ex-husband and ended up at the police station. That's not true. We got along very well at the time," and emphasized, "Mickey Jung is not the kind of person who would just stand there and let me hit him."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.