Kim Gu-ra's Son Geuri Opens Up About His Mother After His Grandmother Asks, "I'm the Only One, So I Keep in Touch Often"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Geuri, the son of broadcaster Kim Gu-ra, showed his affection for his biological mother during a special trip with his grandmother.

On the 7th, a video titled "A trip I took with my grandmother for the first time, a day when a wish came true" was uploaded to Geuri's YouTube channel.

That day, Geuri shared footage of himself visiting a five-star hotel with his grandmother.

Geuri said, "We have never really done anything just the two of us. This is a memory for me," adding, "My father and I are always on broadcast together, so this time I wanted to run a channel on my own." He explained that he planned the trip because he thought it would be nice to travel with his grandmother while she is still healthy.

On the way to the hotel, Geuri was asked by his grandmother about his younger sister, Su-hyeon. Kim Gu-ra remarried a non-celebrity 12 years younger than him in 2020, and welcomed his late-born daughter, Su-hyeon, in 2021.

When his grandmother asked, "Then how old is Su-hyeon?" Geuri replied, "She is five years old in Korean age. She is preparing to enter school and will go next year."

When his grandmother then asked, "Is Su-hyeon smart?" Geuri said, "The baby has a lot of talent. When I was young, I used to feel shy if I was put on the spot or if someone talked to me, but the baby is not shy at all." He then joked, "Maybe she should have become a celebrity. I ended up becoming one just by following my dad around," drawing laughter.

His grandmother also asked about the current status of Geuri's biological mother. Geuri calmly answered, "She is doing well. She lives far away in Jeolla Province, so I don't get to see her often." He added, "I'm the only one she has, so I make sure to keep in touch often. I should take care of her," warming hearts with his words.

Geuri later prepared everything for his grandmother himself, from a hotel suite to a fine dining meal. When his grandmother admired the hotel room, he expressed his affection, saying, "I wanted to do something filial for my grandmother. I should do even more."

After the trip, Geuri said, "My wish was to travel alone with my grandmother," adding, "I feel great happiness just knowing that my grandmother is healthy. Please stay healthy. I love you."

Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra previously went through a difficult period after taking on debt worth 1.7 billion won due to debt issues related to his ex-wife.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.