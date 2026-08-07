Jang Jae-in Confesses to Having No Income: "I Sold My Seoul Home, and It Doubled in Price Right Afterward; I’m Even Thinking About Working in a Factory"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo Reporter] Singer Jang Jae-in's recent life has been revealed.

On the 7th, the YouTube channel "Hello Hanssemyo" uploaded a video titled "How Has Jang Jae-in Changed Since Superstar K2 After Recently Having Zero Income?"

Jang Jae-in met the production team at an industrial complex in Bucheon. When the crew asked, "You weren't working at a factory, were you?" Jang replied, "If you film me working in a factory too, I’d be willing to try it." She said she had come to Bucheon for a soccer lesson.

After taking the soccer lesson, Jang Jae-in headed to her studio. She had remained close with band members she had known since before appearing on Superstar K2. When the crew asked, "Do you split the profits 1/n as well?" Jang said, "There are no profits yet. In a band, it takes about four years before money starts coming in." She added, "Fortunately, each of us has our own work," but a band member said, "I don't have any." Jang then admitted, "Neither do I."

The crew asked bluntly, "Are there any money problems?" Jang Jae-in said, "As for money problems, it’s just that home prices fall. I bought a house in Seoul. I bought it with debt, and I hated having debt so much that I sold it. But right after I sold it, the price doubled. It rose tremendously. My heart is breaking." She added, "So I bought a house in Gimpo, but prices there are falling now." Jang also said she owns a villa in Bangi-dong, explaining, "I keep it with the mindset that it isn’t really mine. I bought it because my mother told me to."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.