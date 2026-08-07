Chae Rina Breaks Down in Tears After Four Failed IVF Attempts Over Seven Years... "The Words 'I Don't Want to Live' Just Came Out" ('Touch Me')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Singer Chae Rina candidly opened up about the period when her body and mind were both shattered after years of IVF treatments and surgery for uterine fibroids.

On the Channel A program "Beauty Clinic Touch Me" aired on the 7th, Diva member Chae Rina appeared and asked for help with her skin health.

That day, Chae Rina washed her face and then applied skincare so aggressively that her nose turned red. She also used a pimple extractor on her own skin. Later, while plucking her eyebrows herself, she said, "After my double-eyelid surgery went wrong, I started plucking the lower brows because I hoped my eyes would sag faster. Since then, if I see even one hair, I have to pull it out."

Chae Rina then prepared breakfast for her mother. She said, "I think she was deeply shocked when our pet dog crossed the rainbow bridge. After that, when her condition suddenly worsened, she was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. She is even worse now," adding, "She has dementia-like symptoms like my father, so she has been put on medication."

A little later, Diva member Genie visited Chae Rina's home. Chae Rina prepared some Korean street food for her, and Genie expressed concern about Chae Rina's health as she ate spicy tteokbokki.

Genie said, "She is already taking a lot of medication and had major surgery six months ago, so I'm worried." Chae Rina replied, "When I had surgery for uterine fibroids, I didn't realize it would be such a difficult operation," and added, "After the general anesthesia, it took a long time for all my organs to settle back into place. I couldn't endure it without painkillers." Genie then scolded her out of concern, saying, "But how can you eat such spicy food? You should eat something healthy, like meat."

Chae Rina said, "I'm feeling okay now," and recalled the time when extreme stress made everything unbearable. "If you hadn't been by my side, I think it would have been even harder. Back then, the words 'I don't want to live' came out so easily."

Chae Rina tried IVF for seven years, but after four failed attempts, she suffered intense stress and was left completely exhausted, both physically and emotionally.

She said, "When I took hormone medication, I suddenly gained weight and my body lost its balance. My skin also got worse," adding, "It was a warning sign for my health. I felt stressed every time I looked in the mirror."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.