Chae Ri-na Says Her Mother Was Also Diagnosed With Dementia After Her Father: "She Was Deeply Shocked After Her Pet Dog Passed Away, and She Takes Medication" ('Touch Me')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Singer Chae Ri-na showed her deep devotion to her mother as she shared that her mother had been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment.

In the episode of Channel A's "Beauty Clinic Touch Me" aired on the 7th, Diva member Chae Ri-na appeared and asked for help with her skin health.

That morning, Chae Ri-na prepared breakfast for her mother, making beef bulgogi. Her husband had prepared a meat side dish, thinking of his mother-in-law's health.

Chae Ri-na then asked her mother, "Did you cook breakfast this morning? Did you make white rice again?" Her mother, who had forgotten to add mixed grains, replied, "I didn't add the mixed grains."

Chae Ri-na said, "The pet dog we raised like a daughter crossed the rainbow bridge. I think the shock was very big at that time. Suddenly, her condition worsened, and she was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment." She added, "She is worse now," and said, "She has dementia symptoms like my father, so she has started taking medication."

Chae Ri-na then watched her mother eat until the end and played the role of a reliable caregiver, saying, "She eats well." It was a scene that showed a daughter becoming the mother, and a mother becoming the daughter.

The program also showed how carefully Chae Ri-na looks after her mother's health. A memo listed daily rules such as "No foods that raise blood sugar: rice cakes, boiled sweet potatoes. No corn or white rice," "No coffee after waking up in the morning," and "Take nutritional supplements," drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.