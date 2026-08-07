Haei of "Je T'aime" Was a Professor at a Prestigious U.S. University: "I Only Live With ♥Cho Kyu-chan for Four Months a Year" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] The latest update on the couple Cho Kyu-chan and Haei was revealed on "Happy Together."

Cho Kyu-chan and Haei appeared on the KBS2 program "Happy Together - Glad We're Not Alone," which aired on the 7th.

The two decided to appear together on a variety show for the first time as a married couple. Both families are well-known music families. Haei said that not only Cho Kyu-chan's siblings but also his father was a musician, adding, "People of my parents' generation may know him. He was a composer who used the stage name Na Hwarang. Most people will know 'Nillili Mambo.'"

Haei's younger sister is Soi of T.T.Ma, and her cousin is Paul Kim. Haei, who is currently working as a professor in the United States, said, "I was at Kennesaw State University, and starting this fall semester, I will move to the State University of New York." Jang Hang-jun was surprised to hear that Haei is an English professor and asked, "Do you teach English to Americans?"

Cho Kyu-chan said, "When I sometimes go over to help with work, I travel to the U.S., but I mainly teach in Korea as well."

Haei explained that she has been living apart from Cho Kyu-chan as a long-distance couple. "I was appointed to a U.S. university in 2021, and since then I have been living apart from my husband. I come to Korea every vacation, so we spend at least four months together. The rest of the time, I focus on my work," she said.

Although the two have lived apart for a long time, Cho Kyu-chan is known as a devoted husband who never lets his wife lift a finger. Haei said, "I am grateful to my husband. It was difficult to raise children and work alone in the U.S. There were many hard parts, including picking up and dropping off the kids and cooking, but my husband applied to be a visiting professor and helped me for several months. That meant a lot to me. When I get home and the house is clean, I think, 'Kyu-suni helped me.'" She thanked Cho Kyu-chan for his support.

Cho Kyu-chan, who had initially opposed appearing on "Happy Together," also confessed to having a variety-show trauma. He said, "I quit a fixed variety show after just one month. In variety shows, you have to jump in, but I listened instead. What I heard afterward was that I had gone on the show only to show my shoulders."

Yoo Jae-suk, who was the host at the time, said, "You came on as a guest on 'Come to Play,' and you were so funny. The production team offered you a fixed panel role, so you made up your mind and took on variety-show work. But you needed to keep jumping in, and that just wasn't your personality, so after listening for one week and then another, you left." His comment drew laughter.

Cho Kyu-chan said, "I can never forget Yoo Jae-suk's pitiful expression. He couldn't say anything and just looked at me with that sorrowful face. Only now, 20 years later, do I understand it. Back then, I thought that look meant he urgently needed to use the bathroom." His remark brought more laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.