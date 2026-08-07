Jo Hyun Ah Works a One-Day Shift at Kwon Eun-bi’s 2.4 Billion Won Cafe, Amazed by Its Stylish Interior

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Jo Hyun Ah Works a One-Day Shift at Kwon Eun-bi’s 2.4 Billion Won Cafe, Amazed by Its Stylish Interior

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Jo Hyun Ah shared a relaxed update after visiting Kwon Eun-bi’s cafe.

On the 7th, Jo Hyun Ah posted several photos along with the caption, "Minju and I working at Eun-bi’s cafe."

In the released photos, Jo Hyun Ah is posing at the cafe run by Kwon Eun-bi. Wearing a balloon skirt, she drew attention with her pure image and slender legs.

Jo Hyun Ah Works a One-Day Shift at Kwon Eun-bi’s 2.4 Billion Won Cafe, Amazed by Its Stylish Interior

The cafe’s interior, which stood out for its stylish design, was also revealed and caught the eye. By visiting Kwon Eun-bi’s cafe and leaving a proof shot, Jo Hyun Ah showed their warm friendship.

Meanwhile, Kwon Eun-bi drew attention after news broke in 2024 that she had purchased a detached house in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, for 2.4 billion won. She has since opened and operated a cafe in the building.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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