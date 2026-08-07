Jo Hyun Ah Works a One-Day Shift at Kwon Eun-bi’s 2.4 Billion Won Cafe, Amazed by Its Stylish Interior

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Jo Hyun Ah shared a relaxed update after visiting Kwon Eun-bi’s cafe.

On the 7th, Jo Hyun Ah posted several photos along with the caption, "Minju and I working at Eun-bi’s cafe."

In the released photos, Jo Hyun Ah is posing at the cafe run by Kwon Eun-bi. Wearing a balloon skirt, she drew attention with her pure image and slender legs.

The cafe’s interior, which stood out for its stylish design, was also revealed and caught the eye. By visiting Kwon Eun-bi’s cafe and leaving a proof shot, Jo Hyun Ah showed their warm friendship.

Meanwhile, Kwon Eun-bi drew attention after news broke in 2024 that she had purchased a detached house in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, for 2.4 billion won. She has since opened and operated a cafe in the building.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.