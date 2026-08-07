Chae Ri-na Overcomes Double-Eyelid Surgery Side Effects and Shows a Dramatically Changed Face... A Stunning Transformation with Fillers and Injections ('Touch Me')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Chae Ri-na candidly opened up about the side effects of double-eyelid surgery she underwent 20 years ago, as well as her skin concerns. She then drew attention by revealing a dramatically changed appearance after receiving solutions such as collagen injections and lifting fillers.

On the ChannelA program "Beauty Clinic Touch Me" aired on the 7th, Diva member Chae Ri-na was shown seeking help for her skin health.

That day, Chae Ri-na visited a hospital to check the condition of her skin. She expressed concern, saying, "I don't know what condition my skin is in, so I'm nervous."

Test results showed that Chae Ri-na's skin age was 52, higher than her actual age of 48. A specialist explained that frequent sebum extraction had caused pigmentation, and that her pores had also become enlarged.

Chae Ri-na then revealed, "I had double-eyelid surgery more than 20 years ago, but the side effects appeared in one eye. A pulling sensation developed in the muscles inside my eye. I think contracture occurred. My eyes look asymmetrical." She added, "I hate looking straight at the camera. It's extremely stressful."

After carefully assessing her face, the specialist explained, "The asymmetry is not limited to the eyes; there is also asymmetry in the face." The distances between the eyebrows and eyelids on the left and right sides were uneven, the double-eyelid folds were at different heights, and the left cheek was sagging more than the right.

The specialist then carried out a solution using fillers and collagen injections rather than plastic surgery. Chae Ri-na later drew attention with a strikingly transformed appearance that earned thunderous applause.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.