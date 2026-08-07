Chae Ri-na Overcomes Double-Eyelid Surgery Side Effects and Shows a Dramatically Changed Face... A Stunning Transformation with Fillers and Injections ('Touch Me')

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Chae Ri-na Overcomes Double-Eyelid Surgery Side Effects and Shows a Dramatically Changed Face... A Stunning Transformation with Fillers and

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Chae Ri-na candidly opened up about the side effects of double-eyelid surgery she underwent 20 years ago, as well as her skin concerns. She then drew attention by revealing a dramatically changed appearance after receiving solutions such as collagen injections and lifting fillers.

On the ChannelA program "Beauty Clinic Touch Me" aired on the 7th, Diva member Chae Ri-na was shown seeking help for her skin health.

That day, Chae Ri-na visited a hospital to check the condition of her skin. She expressed concern, saying, "I don't know what condition my skin is in, so I'm nervous."

Test results showed that Chae Ri-na's skin age was 52, higher than her actual age of 48. A specialist explained that frequent sebum extraction had caused pigmentation, and that her pores had also become enlarged.

Chae Ri-na then revealed, "I had double-eyelid surgery more than 20 years ago, but the side effects appeared in one eye. A pulling sensation developed in the muscles inside my eye. I think contracture occurred. My eyes look asymmetrical." She added, "I hate looking straight at the camera. It's extremely stressful."

Chae Ri-na Overcomes Double-Eyelid Surgery Side Effects and Shows a Dramatically Changed Face... A Stunning Transformation with Fillers and

After carefully assessing her face, the specialist explained, "The asymmetry is not limited to the eyes; there is also asymmetry in the face." The distances between the eyebrows and eyelids on the left and right sides were uneven, the double-eyelid folds were at different heights, and the left cheek was sagging more than the right.

The specialist then carried out a solution using fillers and collagen injections rather than plastic surgery. Chae Ri-na later drew attention with a strikingly transformed appearance that earned thunderous applause.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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AnJee, Jung
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