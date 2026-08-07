'Reply 1988' Sung-Won Choi sheds tears after confessing leukemia relapse: "Treatment to survive is as hard as dying" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Choi Sung-won of 'Happy Together' recalled his two battles with leukemia.

On the KBS2 program 'Happy Together - It's Good Not to Be Alone,' which aired on the 7th, actors Park Hae-soo, Choi Sung-won, Im Chul-soo, and Park Jae-yoon appeared. Choi Sung-won first gained recognition as No-eul, Hyeri's younger brother in 'Reply 1988. ' However, just as he was about to resume active work, Choi Sung-won took a long hiatus while battling acute leukemia. Choi Sung-won confessed, "I was sick in 2016 and again in 2020.

I received treatment and returned to work, but it relapsed. Although I am now fully recovered, it seems I cannot return perfectly to how I was before the onset. " After his first battle with the disease, Choi Sung-won halted all activities to receive treatment, but he faced despair once again when the illness recurred just four years after his return. Choi Sung-won shed tears as he said, "It might be hard to put into words, but it was incredibly difficult.

It is a profession where you have to be exposed and show yourself, isn't it?" He continued, "I had successfully overcome it once, but when I got sick again, I wondered, 'Is this job not right for me? Am I facing resistance because I am trying to force myself into something that isn't allowed for me?' It was so, so hard that I wondered if the treatment meant to save my life was actually trying to kill me. " However, he revealed that his dream of acting actually grew stronger during the difficult times of treatment, stating, "The relapse was truly tough. I couldn't even stand up and move.

I was completely exhausted and slumped over when I saw an administrative staff member and a patient's guardian arguing. Even in that moment, I thought, 'So that is the kind of expression they make and the kind of things they say when they fight. '" Choi Sung-won added, "If battling illness is the hardest time in one's life, then it might be.

Yet, even in the midst of this, I was watching things like that? I suddenly realized that no matter what, I am someone who has to do this work. My mind felt at ease for at least that one day. " wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.