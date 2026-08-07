Kim Min-ha draws attention with her slimmed-down figure after losing 17 kg, saying she can drink two to three bottles of soju: "I down the first shot in one go, like a female Ha Jung-woo"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Kim Min-ha drew attention after revealing her surprising drinking capacity, saying she can easily finish two to three bottles of soju.

On the 7th episode of MBN and Channel S's "Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4," Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube met an old Incheon restaurant that has been around for 40 years and actress Kim Min-ha, a rising global star, for an "unimaginable" food trip.

Kim Min-ha appeared in a relaxed T-shirt and chose naengmyeon as her favorite food. Jun Hyun-moo then headed straight to a long-established Baengnyeongdo-style naengmyeon restaurant with a tradition dating back to 1973.

At that point, Kim Min-ha admitted that she was a "naeng-so-pa" — a fan of naengmyeon and soju.

Kim Min-ha said, "I like soju. I especially love drinking soju with naengmyeon," and ordered soju. KwakTube asked how much she could drink, and Kim Min-ha smiled shyly and said, "I can drink two to three bottles of soju."

Right after that, Kim Min-ha downed her first shot as soon as she received it, surprising Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube. Jun Hyun-moo exclaimed, "A female Ha Jung-woo has appeared."

Meanwhile, Kim Min-ha has recently been drawing attention for her slim figure after losing 17 kg for a new project.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.