Kim Min-ha, Who Lost 17 kg, Says, "I'm Not Interested in Having to Be Pretty"... Unexpected Answer to a Romance Question

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kim Min-ha shared her firm views on acting over appearance.

On the MBN and Channel S program "Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4," which aired on the 7th, Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube met an old Incheon restaurant with 40 years of history and the "global rising star" Kim Min-ha, and went on an "unimaginable" food trip.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo asked, "You've played a variety of roles, but is there a character you really want to try?"

In response, Kim Min-ha said, "I want to play a role that reveals the deepest layers of a person," adding, "For example, I would like to portray a desire-driven character like in the film 'Black Swan.'"

Later, Jun Hyun-moo casually asked, "Are you not interested in romance acting?" Kim Min-ha then replied honestly, "I don't think I'm interested in having to be pretty."

Jun Hyun-moo then remarked, "What makes Min-ha so appealing is that if you search 'Kim Min-ha' on a portal site, freckles come up. That's what makes her so charming." Kim Min-ha responded, "I never really found it bothersome, even when I was young. I never worried about my freckles. I only realized they were unusual after I started this job. At first, I heard that so often that I wondered why it was even a problem." She made her position clear.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-ha has recently drawn attention for her slim figure after losing 17 kg for her latest project.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.