Lee Hye-young Is Such a Cool Grandma... She Beams While Holding a Baby and Says, "I Became an Aunt-Grandma"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer and painter Lee Hye-young has become an aunt-grandmother.

On the 7th, Lee Hye-young posted several photos along with the caption, "I... became an aunt-grandma.... Love you, Se-a ♥♥♥♥"

The released photos showed Lee Hye-young holding her grandniece in her arms. Now an aunt-grandmother, she was seen spending happy moments playing with the baby. A photo of her lying next to the baby and reading to her also added warmth.

Lee Hye-young's caregiving outfit also drew attention. She boldly paired a blouse with a vivid pattern and a long skirt, showing off her distinctive fashion sense.

Fans responded with comments such as, "The prettiest and coolest grandma in the world," "She seems to dress the best in Korea," and "Such a beautiful two-shot."

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young recently launched a YouTube channel and opened up about her battle with lung cancer. In particular, after completing her fifth follow-up exam on the 30th of last month, she said she had been declared free of lung cancer, adding, "It doesn't mean I'm fully cured yet. It means it hasn't spread. I've graduated from lung cancer," drawing many congratulations.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.