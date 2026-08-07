Jung Hae-in Splurges 20 Million to 30 Million Won on Staff Dinner: "He Treated 100 Staff Members to Crab" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actor Jung Hae-in shared a heartwarming story after paying generously for a Yeongdeok crab dinner for more than 100 staff members.

On the KBS 2TV program "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 7th, lead actors Jung Hae-in and Hayoung from the drama "Our Sticky Love" appeared.

During the show, Song Eun-i said to Jung Hae-in, "You take good care of the people around you," and added, "I heard you treated everyone generously." Jung replied, "We were filming near Yeongdeok County, and the entire production team had a Yeongdeok crab dinner," adding, "Even people who were not on set came all the way from Seoul to Yeongdeok County."

Song Eun-i said there were 100 staff members alone, and that the total bill, including managers, probably came to around 20 million to 30 million won, drawing surprise. Jung Hae-in laughed and said, "It did cost a lot."

The praise did not end there. Song Eun-i, who had once been at the same agency as Jung Hae-in, revealed another story, saying, "When he was a model for a sports brand in winter, he gave padded jackets to every employee at the company." Hayoung then added, "He also gave out T-shirts this time," testifying to Jung Hae-in's warm personality.

After hearing this, Hong Jin-kyung asked, "Then he must be very good to his parents. What was the most expensive gift he ever gave them?" Jung Hae-in answered, "I once gave them a car." Kim Sook could not hide her admiration and said, "He is a devoted son."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.