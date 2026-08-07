Jang Hang-jun Follows Jung Joon-won, Exposes Yuri: "I Asked Questions, but She Wouldn't Answer. I Thought, Can She Really Do That?" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Director Jang Hang-jun made a remark about Yuri on "Happy Together."

On the KBS2 program "Happy Together - Glad Not to Be Alone," which aired on the 7th, Girls' Generation's Yuri appeared as a special MC.

Jang said he knew Yuri after meeting her in Jeju and having a drink together.

Yuri said, "I happened to meet that team right before 'Wangsaman,' and at the time I never imagined things would turn out like this. Now it's hard to deal with him." Yoon Jong-shin then drew laughs by revealing, "Back then, Yuri treated him a little lightly." Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Did you think he was just a director who did variety shows?" Jang replied, "Back then, Yuri wouldn't even answer when I asked her questions. I thought, can she really do that?" Yuri laughed and said, "Now he's a little hard to deal with."

Ahead of the main judging segment, Jang told Yuri, "What I want to ask is that I hope you will view my opinions positively. Yoon Jong-shin is completely unilateral." Yoo Jae-suk also added, "I'm not joking, but he brags a lot about how many auditions he has judged," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Jang's past comments have been brought back into the spotlight amid recent controversy over actor Jung Joon-won's attitude. In September last year on the YouTube channel "VIVO TV," actor Bae Jae-gi called Jung Joon-won on the phone, and Jung said he had auditioned for one of Jang's projects but was not selected. After the call, when Jang was asked why he had not cast Jung Joon-won, he said, "He was a little lacking in manners. He was rude. His acting is 100 points, but his etiquette is 40 points." Song Eun-i stepped in to clarify, saying, "He was trying to be funny, so I hope there is no misunderstanding," and Jang also said, "It was a joke."

Jung Joon-won's seemingly indifferent behavior on MBC's "What Are You Doing When You Play?" later sparked an attitude controversy, bringing Jang's past remarks back into focus.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.