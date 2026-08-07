Ha-young Reveals She Comes from a Family of Doctors Dating Back Four Generations, Says Great-Grandfather Opened Hanyang's First Western-Style Hospital ('Problem Child in House')

Actress Ha-young revealed a surprising family history as a descendant of a medical family that once treated Emperor Gojong. She also shared why she switched from studying art to becoming an actress.

On the KBS 2TV program "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 7th, lead actors Jung Hae-in and Ha-young from the drama "Our Sticky Love" appeared.

When asked about her "family DNA of doctors," Ha-young said, "As far as I know, my great-grandfather was the first doctor to open a hospital in Hanyang after studying Western medicine in Japan." She added, "Because it was the only Western medicine hospital in Joseon, he also treated Emperor Gojong." She went on to say, "My grandfather, father, and older sister are all doctors." Ha-young also drew laughter when she said medical professionals are very matter-of-fact. "If I say I'm sick, they ask, 'Can you walk?' and when I say I can, they tell me, 'Then you're not going to die. It's fine. Take some painkillers and rest,'" she said.

Ha-young also said she received help from her doctor family members while playing nurse Cheon Jang-mi in Netflix's hit series "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call."

She also revealed that she studied art for many years before becoming an actress. "I studied art from elementary school through graduate school," Ha-young said. "I majored in Western painting at Ewha Womans University and studied fine arts at SVA in New York." Joo Woo-jae then asked, "Is SVA one of New York's top three art schools?" Ha-young modestly replied, "Among art schools in New York, it's pretty good."

Ha-young also explained why she changed course after more than 10 years as an art student. "I liked films and writing. I wanted to work in the film industry. While I was in graduate school, I thought I should try before it was too late, so I took acting classes at 25 and felt catharsis," she recalled. "Without much hesitation, I thought, 'I need to take a leave of absence and do acting.'"

Ha-young said, "My parents told me to at least finish graduate school and that I could later work as a lecturer or at an academy. But I didn't want to delay it even by a day, so I quit school after completing only one year of the two-year program."

When asked whether she was not anxious about starting late, Ha-young admitted, "I was very anxious. I wanted to show my parents a good side of me, but things did not go as planned. At first, acting was difficult, and I didn't even know what I was supposed to do, so I felt frustrated."

"I still haven't completely gotten rid of that anxiety or impatience, but I'm gradually getting used to it, learning how to handle things, and I think I'm better than I was back then," she added, speaking candidly about her growth as an actress.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.