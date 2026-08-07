Ko Kyung-pyo, Same Person Before and After the Paycheck? Jun Hyun-moo Says, "He Looks Different Every Time I See Him" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Ko Kyung-pyo was revealed to be the kind of person who can freely control his weight for each project.

On the MBC program 'I Live Alone' aired on the 7th, Ryu Hye-young was shown taking a walk with her longtime friend of 16 years, Ko Kyung-pyo, while sharing memories.

That day, Ryu Hye-young met and had a meal with Ko Kyung-pyo, her college senior and junior and close friend of 16 years.

At one point, Kian84 made everyone laugh by looking at Ko Kyung-pyo's hairstyle and saying, "You went with a god hairstyle." Jun Hyun-moo then pointed out his noticeable weight changes, saying, "Mr. Ko Kyung-pyo looks different every time I see him. He gains weight and then loses it."

Ko Kyung-pyo has often drawn attention for adjusting his weight freely depending on the project, showing clearly different looks before and after a role is confirmed.

When Code Kunst said he was curious about his dieting tips, Ryu Hye-young explained on his behalf, saying, "He has a body type that loses a lot of weight and also gains a lot easily."

Kim Shin-young then offered a realistic piece of advice, saying, "Once you pass 40, dieting stops working." Jun Hyun-moo agreed, saying, "That is really depressing." Kim Shin-young also made people laugh by adding, "Tell him to be careful with chocolate cake," and, "That opens the door to the yo-yo effect."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.