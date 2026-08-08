"Byun Yo-han's Tiffany Young" Makes a Meaningful Confession: "Even Sudden Breakups Have Become Natural"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Tiffany Young of Girls' Generation (SNSD) opened up about her thoughts on breakups.

On the 7th, a video titled "Is It Okay if Your Dream Keeps Changing? Tiffany Young Comes for an Interview with Children" was uploaded to the YouTube channel of UNICEF Korea.

Tiffany Young took part in an interview in front of two children and students serving as interviewers. When asked to describe herself with a keyword, she wrote "a calm person." She explained why, saying, "The past few years have been a time when I have been trying to find stability. Once I set that as my goal, my mind naturally became calm."

Asked about the difference between group and solo activities, Tiffany Young said, "When I was working in a group, I only looked at the members. But as time passed and I gained more experience, I came to realize that we have to collaborate and create things together. That made me feel very close to everyone on each part of the team. I never feel like I am alone, and I realize that it is something we create beautifully together."

When asked about the hardest time in her life, Tiffany Young wrote, "When I faced sudden goodbyes." She confessed, "In life, there are people and situations you have to part with suddenly, and even when a project ends, there is a kind of farewell. The thought of, 'Was that the last time I would ever see this person?' was more difficult and sad than I expected. But as I kept facing those moments, I realized they are very natural, and that this is what life is. It is sad in the moment, though."

She also said that the greatest happiness in her life comes from "meeting a new family." Tiffany Young revealed her affection for her husband, Byun Yo-han, saying, "I now have two nephews born to my older brother. The moment I first met a puppy was also so special, and recently, since I am an adult, being together with my husband for the first time was incredibly, incredibly happy."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.