"The director flipped the table, and the role went to Cha In-pyo": A famous supporting actor's confession

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Cha Gwang-su revealed the story of how he lost a hit drama role.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel "What Are You Doing These Days" uploaded a video titled "Cha Gwang-su from 'Rustic Period' lashed out at everyone, from Song Il-gook to other actors?!"

Cha Gwang-su said he was cast in the MBC drama "Love in Your Arms," starring Cha In-pyo and Shin Ae-ra. The drama was the project that brought the two together and launched them to stardom. He said, "At the wrap party for 'Captivation,' Director Lee Jin-seok called me, Han Suk-kyu, and Kam Woo-sung up on stage and said, 'Remember these three people here. These are the three who will shake up Korea.'" He added that Lee singled him out in particular. Cha recalled, "After that, Director Lee contacted me again. He said he was preparing a miniseries called 'Love in Your Arms,' gave me the synopsis, and told me I was the lead. I was so moved." He continued, "He said, 'Let's have lunch together,' so I went and ate with him. Then he poured me a shot of soju. I said I wasn't good with alcohol, but he told me to drink quickly. We kept pouring for each other, and before I knew it, eight bottles of soju were gone."

Cha said that at the time, Director Lee asked him, "Since I gave you the lead role, will you buy me a Mercedes-Benz? Or a BMW?" Cha explained, "I was drunk, so I took it seriously. I said, 'Hyung, you can't do this. Why are you making this kind of demand of me? We haven't even started filming yet.' Then he said, 'I'm joking. I just wanted to see how you'd react.' But I was already upset. I flipped the table. When I said, 'What a filthy guy,' the director was shocked."

The director then left, and the drinking session ended. Cha said, "I woke up at dawn and came to my senses. I realized I was in serious trouble because I had flipped the table on the director who was supposed to make me the lead in a miniseries. I waited until 6 a.m. and called him around 7, but he said, 'I'm too scared of you to see you.' I told him, 'We're both men. Alcohol is alcohol. Let's meet and clear this up.' We met at the broadcaster, but he couldn't look me in the eye. He said I scared him and that he couldn't work with me. That's how the rookie actor auditioned, and Cha In-pyo got the role. I called after hearing that Cha In-pyo had been cast, but they said the decision had already been made."

Cha said, "You read the script, so you know the story. It was definitely going to be a hit. I was going crazy inside. Such a great role had slipped away." He added that even years later, Director Lee would avoid him whenever they ran into each other at the broadcaster. Cha said he eventually met Lee again by chance through an acquaintance, and only then did he receive a public apology, which brought the matter to a warm close.

Meanwhile, actor Cha Gwang-su made his debut in 1991 as part of MBC's 20th open recruitment class of actors. He has remained active, appearing in well-known dramas such as "Doctor Shin," "Empress Ki," "Ladies of the Palace," and "Rustic Period."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.