Red Velvet's Seulgi Firmly Rejects Bold Outfit Ahead of Comeback: "It Could Lead to a Wardrobe Malfunction"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Red Velvet's Seulgi revealed a fitting session for a daring stage outfit ahead of the group's comeback.

On the 7th, a video titled "If you do this, you can become Seulgi too. Red Velvet comeback vlog?" was uploaded to Seulgi's YouTube channel.

In the video, Seulgi tried on music video costumes ahead of Red Velvet's comeback.

Seulgi first wore a mermaid-inspired outfit, showing off her delicate figure and distinctive charm.

She then drew attention with a different transformation in a sequined bodysuit. At that point, the stylist suggested a new idea, saying, "Or should we turn the top into a separate top?"

Seulgi firmly objected, saying, "No, that really won't work." She worried that the outfit could shift and cause a wardrobe malfunction.

The costume director then drew attention with a bold suggestion, saying, "Then for the first time, we could just have you wear only the bodysuit."

Through subtitles, Seulgi explained, "During fittings, we share all kinds of ideas," and showed the process of completing the stage costume.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet released its summer mini album, "Velvet Summer," on the 3rd and is actively promoting it.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.