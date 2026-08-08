"She Shut Down Marriage Rumors, But..." SOYOUGI and Her Oriental Medicine Doctor Boyfriend Enjoy a Luxury Date in Shanghai, China — "Already 200 Days"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Model and influencer SOYOUGI has shared updates from a luxury trip to Shanghai, China, with her boyfriend, an Oriental medicine doctor.

On the 7th, SOYOUGI posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "Sharing a pretty place in Shanghai. The Roof. It's on top of the Edition Hotel! The night view here is absolutely fantastic. It felt like a Disney fairy tale. The photos turn out amazingly well."

In the released photos, SOYOUGI is seen posing against Shanghai's beautiful night skyline in pictures taken by her boyfriend. Her elegant presence, set against the dazzling cityscape, drew attention.

Another photo also showed her visiting a restaurant. SOYOUGI introduced the place she visited during the trip, saying, "The food is cute and pretty. I had a course meal, and it was delicious. The green sofa also has such a nice vibe."

Earlier, on the 1st, SOYOUGI sparked attention by revealing couple photos taken with Kim Hyeong-bae, an Oriental medicine doctor, on her social media and starting a public relationship, along with the caption, "Please look at us kindly."

She later showed affection by revealing a large bouquet of flowers she received from her boyfriend to mark their 200th day together. However, she also drew attention by adding, "It's not a proposal," shutting down speculation about marriage rumors.

Meanwhile, SOYOUGI married race car driver and businessman Seo Joo-won in 2018, but the two divorced in 2022. Kim Hyeong-bae is an Oriental medicine doctor who graduated from Dongguk University and is continuing his family's second-generation clinic business.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.