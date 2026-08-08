"My Skin Is Sagging" Shoo Shocked by Her Severe Facial Condition After Tanning in Direct Sunlight ('Touch Me')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Shoo, formerly of S.E.S., was left shocked after checking her skin condition.

At the end of the Channel A program "Beauty Clinic Touch Me," which aired on the 7th, a preview for next week's episode featuring Shoo was released.

In the video, Shoo looked in the mirror and exclaimed, "Why does my face look like this?" A friend then told her bluntly, "Your face is sagging, and you can see wrinkles even when you're just sitting there," leaving Shoo stunned.

In the newly revealed scenes from her daily life, habits that were hard on her skin drew attention. Shoo was seen doing construction work by herself without wearing a mask and tanning under strong direct sunlight. She also shocked the medical experts by washing her face with nothing more than a single cleansing tissue.

Shoo later visited a hospital to get an accurate diagnosis of her skin condition, only to receive results that were more serious than expected. A specialist diagnosed her, saying, "There are many areas that need attention. Skin sagging, asymmetry, and drooping," and Shoo could not hide her stiff expression.

However, the end of the preview briefly showed Shoo looking noticeably different after skin care and other treatments, raising expectations. As the MCs marveled, saying, "S.E.S. is back," attention is now focused on whether Shoo can reverse the signs of aging and regain the beauty of her prime.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.