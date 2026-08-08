Yoo Hye-jung Reveals for the First Time She Underwent a Hysterectomy: "Continuous Bleeding from the Uterus Threatened My Life"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Yoo Hye-jung said, "I underwent a hysterectomy."

On the 7th, a video titled "First Revelation of a Secret I Could Not Tell" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Bunguhppang Family Hyejeong Gyuwon."

That day, Yoo Hye-jung began by saying, "Many people have been worried about my nose and have also said it looks strange, so I went in for a consultation."

But the test results were unexpected. Her daughter, Seo Gyu-won, recalled the moment, saying, "I had a blood test, and they told me, 'Your nose is not the important issue right now. Your life is in danger.'" She added, "My anemia level was around 6, which was extremely low. When I heard my mother say I had to go to the emergency room, I ran to the hospital while I was working a part-time job."

She went on to explain, "When anemia levels are that low, it usually means there is bleeding somewhere in the body." She added, "A detailed CT scan showed that there was continuous bleeding from the uterus, and in the end, I was diagnosed as needing a hysterectomy," drawing sympathy.

The process leading up to the surgery was not easy either. Yoo Hye-jung said, "We decided to have the surgery at the hospital where Gyuwon was born, and I had even packed all my things, but I got a call at dawn saying I needed to be tested again, so I had to postpone my admission."

Seo Gyu-won said, "There was a hospital I wanted to take my mother to, but the waiting list for reservations was too long." She added, "I called four or five times a day, and then a cancellation opened up. We were incredibly grateful to get in, and she was able to have the surgery at a larger university hospital."

Seo Gyu-won continued, "It was during the COVID-19 period, and I met some friends a few days before the surgery, but I started feeling unwell. I tested positive." Yoo Hye-jung said, "Since Gyuwon could not go in with me, I had to go in alone," and Seo Gyu-won replied, "I cried and made a huge fuss."

Even in the difficult situation, Yoo Hye-jung got through it with a positive mindset. She said, "As a woman, the physical pain was hard, but many people struggled even more mentally." She added, "I actually told Gyuwon, 'Mom feels so relieved.'"

She continued, "To people around me who had undergone the same surgery and were having a hard time, I became a messenger of happiness." She said, "I told them, 'It feels so comfortable and so good. Once you get through it, there are many more positive sides.'"

Yoo Hye-jung said, "My quality of life is much better now than it was then." She added, "If anyone is worried about this, please be strong. It does not mean losing your femininity at all, so really, it is okay. It depends on how you look at it. I am cheering for you."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.