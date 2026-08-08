Harisu Reveals the Real Reason for Her Divorce from Ex-Husband Miki Jeong... "Rumors That I Lost 3 Billion Won Are Not True"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Harisu, Korea's first transgender celebrity, candidly shared why she decided to divorce her ex-husband Miki Jeong and how she felt at the time.

On the 7th, Ahn Sun-young's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled, "A candid confession, from scandals during my peak years to divorce and my gender-affirming surgery experience! Please stop the baseless rumors."

That day, Harisu spoke about the process of divorcing her ex-husband Miki Jeong.

Harisu said, "Honestly, I was earning well and doing very well," adding, "At the time, my ex-husband was living as Harisu's husband, and about seven or eight months before we separated, he started a business. Seeing him become absorbed in it and enjoy it, I wondered if I might be holding him back. I thought I should let him go."

She continued, "From my perspective, it was fine if my husband did not bring in money. I liked having him at home, taking care of me when I was working and always being by my side." She added, "But as I saw him get busy with his business, I thought that if I let him go now, he might be able to live under his own name, not as Harisu's husband."

She also said, "My former in-laws knew I could not have children, and they still allowed the marriage, but my ex-husband was an only son. I always felt sorry about that. Maybe they wanted to see him divorce me, marry someone else, and have children."

Harisu said she has never regretted divorcing her ex-husband. She explained, "We did not break up because we had become bad to each other. I thought it would be better to support each other and go our separate ways." She added, "When I love someone, I give the love I want to give and receive the love I want to receive, so I have no regrets."

Harisu also addressed rumors that had circulated about her ex-husband. She said, "There was talk that my ex-husband lost 3 billion won while running his business, but that is completely untrue," and explained, "I think a joke he made while talking about game money during a game, saying something like, 'Give me just 100 million won,' got distorted and spread."

Meanwhile, Harisu married Miki Jeong in 2007, but they divorced by mutual agreement in 2017, after 10 years of marriage.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.