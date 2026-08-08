Jo Jung-seok, a father of two daughters, opens up about the realities of parenting: "I kept eating the rice my kids left behind, and I gained weight"

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Actor Jo Jung-seok said he gained weight while raising his two daughters.

On the 7th, the YouTube channel "Just Jin Goo" released a video titled "[Gura Radio] Jo Jung-seok from Mt. Palgong X Yoon Kyung-ho appear = audio explosion."

Jo Jung-seok said he was on a diet for his next project and shared that he was "managing my meals." Jin Goo and Yoon Kyung-ho were surprised by his slimmer appearance, saying, "You really lost a lot of weight" and "Your face looks completely different."

Jo Jung-seok said, "The director told me during our meeting that it would be better if I lost some weight. We usually listen to things like that, don't we? So I'm cutting down. Running is the best. Cardio is the best."

He also explained why he had gained weight, saying, "After my second child was born, I took a break and gained weight. My kids love the fried rice I make for them. If they leave some behind, I hate to waste it, so I end up eating it, and that made me gain weight." He then drew laughs by revealing his own fried rice tip, adding, "Actually, there isn't a special recipe, but I think the key to my fried rice is sesame oil. My wife doesn't seem to add it, so I quietly put it in without telling her that I do."

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-seok married singer Gummy in 2018, and the couple has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.