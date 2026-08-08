Jo Jung-seok, a father of two daughters, opens up about the realities of parenting: "I kept eating the rice my kids left behind, and I gained weight"

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Jo Jung-seok, a father of two daughters, opens up about the realities of parenting: "I kept eating the rice my kids left behind, and I gained weight"

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Actor Jo Jung-seok said he gained weight while raising his two daughters.

On the 7th, the YouTube channel "Just Jin Goo" released a video titled "[Gura Radio] Jo Jung-seok from Mt. Palgong X Yoon Kyung-ho appear = audio explosion."

Jo Jung-seok said he was on a diet for his next project and shared that he was "managing my meals." Jin Goo and Yoon Kyung-ho were surprised by his slimmer appearance, saying, "You really lost a lot of weight" and "Your face looks completely different."

Jo Jung-seok said, "The director told me during our meeting that it would be better if I lost some weight. We usually listen to things like that, don't we? So I'm cutting down. Running is the best. Cardio is the best."

Jo Jung-seok, a father of two daughters, opens up about the realities of parenting: "I kept eating the rice my kids left behind, and I gained weight"

He also explained why he had gained weight, saying, "After my second child was born, I took a break and gained weight. My kids love the fried rice I make for them. If they leave some behind, I hate to waste it, so I end up eating it, and that made me gain weight." He then drew laughs by revealing his own fried rice tip, adding, "Actually, there isn't a special recipe, but I think the key to my fried rice is sesame oil. My wife doesn't seem to add it, so I quietly put it in without telling her that I do."

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-seok married singer Gummy in 2018, and the couple has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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