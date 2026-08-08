Kim Min-ha, who lost 17 kg, responds to criticism about her freckles: "I don't understand why it's a problem" ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Min-ha shared her own firm views on appearance.

In the sixth episode of the full-fledged real street-food documentary "Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4," which aired on Friday the 7th and was co-produced by MBN and Channel S, Jun Hyun-moo, KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin), and actress Kim Min-ha set out on the second part of their "Incheon old-school restaurant landing operation." They uncovered hidden gems, from long-established electric-roasted whole chicken and samgyetang to Hwanghae-style Baengnyeongdo naengmyeon and the signature "whole braised sea bream" at a long-running sushi restaurant. They also shared candid stories about their lives, completing a deeply satisfying food trip.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo introduced Kim Min-ha, the "global star" who captivated audiences around the world with the series "Pachinko," saying, "She was incredibly fresh and real in that role." After greeting Kim Min-ha, the three headed to a long-standing Hwanghae-style Baengnyeongdo naengmyeon restaurant that has been around since 1973. Kim Min-ha, who said naengmyeon was her favorite food, took one bite of the special noodles served in a milky broth and immediately exclaimed, "It tastes completely different!" with her eyes widening. The trio then seasoned the noodles with kkanari fish sauce, the restaurant's unique twist, and marveled at the new experience.

After filling up, they moved on to their third restaurant. In the car, Jun Hyun-moo casually brought up Kim Min-ha's "Valerie" performance, praising her by saying, "Her singing is so impressive, you could call it Amy Winehouse's 'Hidden Singer.'" Her outstanding vocals drew attention again through a congratulatory stage at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Kim Min-ha then revealed, "I actually auditioned in high school and joined a singer-focused agency, but the agency wanted to make me an idol." She added honestly that she had wanted to become a jazz singer, but the direction did not suit her, so she chose a different path after much thought.

Amid their deep conversation, they arrived at the final restaurant. It was a long-established sushi place better known for its whole braised sea bream than for sushi. The three were served aged flatfish sushi and a large whole braised sea bream. After tasting it, Kim Min-ha praised the dish and enthusiastically ate spoonfuls of the braised fish in a mukbang-style scene. Jun Hyun-moo also could not stop eating, saying, "So that's why they serve it whole."

Their conversation deepened alongside the hearty eating. When Jun Hyun-moo asked, "What kind of role do you really want to try next?" Kim Min-ha said, "I want to act in a way that goes all the way down to the darkest layers of human nature. Something like a Black Swan-style work that expresses desire." When asked, "What about romance acting?" she calmly replied, "I don't think I'm interested in having to look pretty." Jun Hyun-moo then said, "What makes Min-ha so charming is that if you search her name on a portal site, 'freckles' comes up as a related search term." Kim Min-ha responded calmly, "I never found them bothersome since I was young. I only realized they were unusual after I started acting. People tell me to get rid of them, but I don't understand why it's a problem." Jun Hyun-moo sincerely cheered her on, saying, "It was really the right choice not to remove them. That's your charm, Min-ha!"

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.