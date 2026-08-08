Harisu Raised Her Nephew Herself After Her Older Brother's Divorce... "He Left the Child With Our Mother and Went to Live Separately"

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Harisu Raised Her Nephew Herself After Her Older Brother's Divorce... "He Left the Child With Our Mother and Went to Live Separately"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actress Harisu said she raised her nephew herself after her older brother's divorce.

On the 7th, a video titled "A candid confession from my prime years to my divorce and gender reassignment surgery review! Please stop the baseless rumors" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Ahn Sun-young's Double Life.

That day, Ahn Sun-young recalled to her close friend Harisu, "Your eldest brother was very scary. When you were young, he strongly opposed your activities, but ironically, after you became successful as a singer, you raised his son almost like a mother."

Harisu Raised Her Nephew Herself After Her Older Brother's Divorce... "He Left the Child With Our Mother and Went to Live Separately"

Harisu explained, "My brother divorced as soon as the child was born, and he left the child with our mother and went to live separately. I have six nephews and nieces in total, and my mother and I raised four of them."

She added, "All of my nephews and nieces have gone to college, and my brother's son had a daughter last year. He got married in Japan. I have become a great-aunt," expressing her joy.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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