Harisu Raised Her Nephew Herself After Her Older Brother's Divorce... "He Left the Child With Our Mother and Went to Live Separately"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actress Harisu said she raised her nephew herself after her older brother's divorce.

On the 7th, a video titled "A candid confession from my prime years to my divorce and gender reassignment surgery review! Please stop the baseless rumors" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Ahn Sun-young's Double Life.

That day, Ahn Sun-young recalled to her close friend Harisu, "Your eldest brother was very scary. When you were young, he strongly opposed your activities, but ironically, after you became successful as a singer, you raised his son almost like a mother."

Harisu explained, "My brother divorced as soon as the child was born, and he left the child with our mother and went to live separately. I have six nephews and nieces in total, and my mother and I raised four of them."

She added, "All of my nephews and nieces have gone to college, and my brother's son had a daughter last year. He got married in Japan. I have become a great-aunt," expressing her joy.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.