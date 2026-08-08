"If You Attack Lee Seung-gi, Everyone Around Him Dies": Cha Ga-won Faces Backlash as 10.5 Billion Won Lease Deposit Non-Return Controversy Surfaces with Shocking Recording

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] As singer Lee Seung-gi has reportedly not received back a lease deposit worth 10.5 billion won from Cha Ga-won, chairman of PIAK Group, a recording of remarks Cha allegedly made during a past dispute with Lee has been made public, raising expectations of a major backlash.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho said on the 7th that he covered Lee Seung-gi's lease deposit non-return dispute on his YouTube channel, "Lee Jin-ho's Entertainment President," and released a recorded phone call he said he had with Cha.

According to Lee Jin-ho, Lee Seung-gi signed a lease contract worth 10.5 billion won with Cha's side on August 6, 2024. He claimed that 3.2 billion won came from Lee Seung-gi's personal funds and 7.3 billion won was raised through a bank loan.

The contract was set to expire on the 6th. Lee Jin-ho said Cha's legal representative contacted Lee Seung-gi's side in advance to check whether they were preparing to move and promised that the deposit would be returned without delay by August 6. He also claimed that they said moving expenses caused by any delay would be reimbursed.

Lee Seung-gi's side reportedly even called a moving company and prepared to move, but the situation changed abruptly on the day. Lee Jin-ho said they contacted Park, Cha's husband and a co-owner of the property, but he did not answer. Later, at around 10:17 a.m., they received a text message saying, "Due to the absence of Cha Ga-won, the contracting party, we regret to inform you that it is not possible to return the lease deposit today."

When Lee Seung-gi's side demanded a specific repayment schedule and said they would file a complaint for lease fraud, they reportedly received a reply about an hour later saying, "We will work toward repayment and let you know later once a repayment date is set."

In the end, Lee Seung-gi was unable to move that day, and Lee Jin-ho said the moving workers who had been called to the site also had to wait. He added that Lee Seung-gi was left to deal with the problem of repaying the 7.3 billion won loan as well. Lee Jin-ho said Lee Seung-gi expressed his intention to repay the bank and first paid 10% of the loan, while receiving about a one-month grace period for the remaining amount.

Against this backdrop, the past phone conversation between Lee Jin-ho and Cha drew attention.

The call reportedly took place before the lease deposit issue between Lee Seung-gi and Cha fully came to light. Lee Jin-ho explained that Cha had asked him to make sure his position was "covered" and even requested that it be released in his own voice rather than in writing.

In the released recording, Cha said in a forceful tone, "I'm not staying quiet because I'm stupid and have nothing to say."

He continued, "I really could destroy Lee Seung-gi and TAEMIN. But what would I gain by doing that?" He also said, "What did I say about Lee Seung-gi? I barely said anything at all."

Cha also claimed that he knew more about Lee Seung-gi. "If I go after Lee Seung-gi, everyone around him will really die. They will all die," he said. "If this goes any further, Lee Seung-gi will be the same. I have only gone this far. There is still this much left."

"I'm not holding back because I'm stupid. I tried to save these artists until the very end," he said, before adding, "I've already given up on Lee Seung-gi." He went on to say, "I've got 100 things I could say. I'm holding back. But I won't hold back anymore now." He also reacted angrily, saying, "Because I stayed quiet, they thought I was an idiot, and this really turned me into a scammer."

Cha repeatedly stressed that the reason he had stayed silent was not because he had nothing to say. "I'm not staying quiet because I'm stupid. If something is not true, you have to say it's not true. I kept holding back, and I was turning into a crazy woman," he said. "What's not true is not true." Near the end of the call, he also made a remark directly tied to the current controversy. Cha repeatedly told Lee Jin-ho, "This is not lease fraud. Please make sure to include that. Please."

After releasing the recording, Lee Jin-ho interpreted Cha's remarks as meaning that "if this content comes out, Lee Seung-gi dies. And everyone related to him dies too," calling the remarks shocking.

Earlier, Lee Seung-gi's side said that the issue surrounding the lease contract with Cha should go beyond a simple failure to return the deposit and examine whether there was any intention or ability to repay from the time the contract was signed.

In a recent official statement, Lee Seung-gi's legal representative claimed, "It appears that a sophisticated fraud scheme was strategically used to induce a famous entertainer to take out a large lease loan, sign a high-value lease contract, and then steal the lease deposit."

Cha's side, meanwhile, has denied the lease fraud allegations raised by Lee Seung-gi's side. In the newly released call, Cha himself emphasized that "this is not lease fraud," and with the 10.5 billion won deposit still not returned, the legal battle between the two sides is expected to intensify further.

Meanwhile, Cha is currently in custody on fraud charges involving 30 billion won. The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Cha on the 3rd, citing concerns over evidence destruction. Cha's side is reportedly denying the charges.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.