Oh Yoon-ah, Remarried After 11 Years, Says She Cannot Even Take a Vacation: "My Autistic Son Is in His First Year at Work, So He Has No Paid Leave"

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Oh Yoon-ah, Remarried After 11 Years, Says She Cannot Even Take a Vacation: "My Autistic Son Is in His First Year at Work, So He Has No Paid Leave"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah shared her frustration over being unable to go on vacation.

On the 7th, a video titled "Recommended Restaurants in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province" was uploaded to Oh Yoon-ah's YouTube channel.

Oh Yoon-ah said, "I have so much work this year that I am working like crazy. I am handling home shopping schedules twice a week, and the people I work with in home shopping have all been abroad. But I cannot even make plans to go anywhere. Work keeps coming up randomly, and I am so exhausted." She said she was unable to take a vacation.

Oh Yoon-ah, Remarried After 11 Years, Says She Cannot Even Take a Vacation: "My Autistic Son Is in His First Year at Work, So He Has No Paid Leave"

She added, "I have to take my son Min with me, but he is in his first year at work, so he has no paid leave. That is why I cannot go for long. I cannot go overseas either," expressing her disappointment once again.

Meanwhile, after her divorce, Oh Yoon-ah raised her son Song Min, who has autism spectrum disorder, on her own. She recently remarried a non-celebrity after 11 years and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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