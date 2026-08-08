Oh Yoon-ah, Remarried After 11 Years, Says She Cannot Even Take a Vacation: "My Autistic Son Is in His First Year at Work, So He Has No Paid Leave"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah shared her frustration over being unable to go on vacation.

On the 7th, a video titled "Recommended Restaurants in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province" was uploaded to Oh Yoon-ah's YouTube channel.

Oh Yoon-ah said, "I have so much work this year that I am working like crazy. I am handling home shopping schedules twice a week, and the people I work with in home shopping have all been abroad. But I cannot even make plans to go anywhere. Work keeps coming up randomly, and I am so exhausted." She said she was unable to take a vacation.

She added, "I have to take my son Min with me, but he is in his first year at work, so he has no paid leave. That is why I cannot go for long. I cannot go overseas either," expressing her disappointment once again.

Meanwhile, after her divorce, Oh Yoon-ah raised her son Song Min, who has autism spectrum disorder, on her own. She recently remarried a non-celebrity after 11 years and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.