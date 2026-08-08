Yoo Jae-suk Angered by Jeong Jun-ha's Teasing: "I Felt Extreme Humiliation, I'll Call My Lawyer" ('What Are You Doing When You Play?')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Yoo Jae-suk, angered by Jeong Jun-ha's sudden behavior, even declared a lawsuit, setting off a childish revenge battle.

On the MBC variety show 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' airing on August 8, Yoo Jae-suk (Pae Organ), Haha (Old Sseokbakji), Heo Kyung-hwan (Sweat), Joo Woo-jae (Lee Yoon-seok), and Jeong Jun-ha (Gangnam Station Byun Woo-seok) will gather for a summer reunion at 'Comma Club.'

In the released photos, Yoo Jae-suk looks flustered after being unexpectedly teased. The culprit is Jeong Jun-ha, who acted out on a whim during an argument because Yoo Jae-suk had gotten on his nerves. Jeong Jun-ha's brazen attitude after the teasing, along with Yoo Jae-suk's stunned expression, raises curiosity about what happened between the two.

Fuming, Yoo Jae-suk said, "I felt extreme humiliation. I know a lawyer, and I'm going to call him," and declared that he would sue Jeong Jun-ha. He then carried out a petty revenge to make Jeong Jun-ha feel the same humiliation. Jeong Jun-ha jumped up and shot back, "I know a lawyer too," as the two faced off.

Their dispute, which escalated into a courtroom showdown, keeps veering further off track. In the process, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae fail to follow the logic of the conversation, adding to the laughter.

The teasing incident that turned 'Comma Club' upside down can be seen on MBC's 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' airing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.