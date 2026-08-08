"Kia Saved My Life": Hollywood Actress Amazed by Korean Car After Major Traffic Accident

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Minnie Driver, the British actress familiar to Korean audiences for the film "Good Will Hunting," expressed her gratitude after a serious traffic accident in France, praising the safety of the Kia EV2 she was riding in.

Driver announced the accident on her personal account on the 6th. In the video she shared, she was seen lying in bed with a neck brace on.

According to Driver, she was traveling with a friend on a rural road in France when the crash occurred. As the Kia EV2, driven by her friend, passed through an intersection, another vehicle entered at high speed and collided with them. She explained that the other car did not stop at the intersection and that the accident was not their fault.

The impact appears to have been severe. Describing the moment, Driver said, "I didn't walk out of the car. I crawled out." She said both of them survived, and added that she had strained her neck but was recovering.

She especially emphasized that the vehicle's safety design played a major role in helping them survive. Driver mentioned the 360-degree airbags in the Kia EV2 and said, "They saved our lives." She also noted that while the front of the car was badly damaged in the collision, the passenger compartment did not collapse significantly, calling the vehicle's design "amazing."

She also released photos of the wrecked vehicle. In the images, the front end of the Kia EV2 was heavily damaged, but the cabin where the driver and passenger sat remained relatively intact, drawing attention.

Driver also expressed her gratitude to Kia with a touch of humor. Referring to the fact that she had not been the one driving, she joked, "I guess I should change my name to 'Kia Driver' now," while thanking the car for protecting them.

She also spoke about the psychological shock after the accident. Driver said the scene kept replaying in her mind, but described the experience as part of the process of accepting and recovering from it. She also thanked the people who helped her and said she felt relieved to have survived safely.

Minnie Driver in the film "Good Will Hunting" (left), Matt Damon

Minnie Driver rose to international fame for playing Skylar, the girlfriend of Will Hunting, portrayed by Matt Damon, in the 1997 film "Good Will Hunting." She later worked across both film and television, and recently appeared in Netflix's "Emily in Paris" Season 5.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.